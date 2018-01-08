Vapid Earnings Visibility Limit GoPro (GPRO) Rating

Currently, GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has a Hold using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GPRO has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

The company is one of 3,134 companies within the NULL GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 3,134 company GICS NULL sector. GPRO's market value is $1.0 billion which falls in the upper half of its industry group The ranking for GPRO by Portfolio Grader places it 1,909 among the 3,134 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

The NULL sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The NULL industry group is ranked 35 among the 68 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system GoPro has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. GPRO's metric for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. GoPro's fundamental scores give GPRO a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views GPRO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GPRO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of GPRO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.