Vapid Quant Score Restrict Delta Air Lines (DAL) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology, this analytical tool researches stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

DAL is one of the 110 companies in the GICS Transportation sector and is a member of the 18 company Airlines GICS industry group within this sector. DAL has a market value of $42.7 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for DAL puts it 10 among the 18 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Transportation sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Airlines industry group is ranked 64 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Delta Air Lines has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

DAL's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. DAL's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Delta Air Lines a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge DAL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of DAL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

