Verizon Communications Inc. Earnings: 12 Things to Know

Verizon Communications Inc.’s (NYSE: VZ ) earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017 is out.

Source: Shutterstock

The following are few things to know from Verizon Communications Inc.’s most recent earnings report.

The wireless company reported earnings per share of 86 cents for the period.

This matches the company’s earnings per share form the same time last year.

However, it fails to reach the earnings per share estimate of 88 cents that Wall Street was expecting.

Revenue reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the quarter was $34 billion.

This is up 5% from its revenue reported in the same period of the year prior.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $33.26 billion for the quarter.

During its fourth quarter, Verizon Communications Inc. saw a one-time increase of $16.8 billion for earnings due to the recent change in tax legislation.

Earnings per share reported by the company for the full year of 2017 came to $3.74, which is down from $3.87 in 2016.

Analysts were estimating earnings per share of $3.76 for the full year of 2017.

Revenue for 2017 was $126.0 billion, which is above Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $125.21 for the year.

VZ says that it is expecting the new tax legislation to generate additional cash flow between $3.5 billion and $4.0 billion in 2018.

The wireless company notes that this should result in an additional benefit ranging from 55 cents to 65 cent for its 2018 earnings per share.

You can follow this link to learn more about Verizon Communications Inc.’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

VZ stock was down slightly as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.