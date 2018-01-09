Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Earnings Visibility Hamper Rating

Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) ranks in the top half of its industry group, Internet Retail, and in the top half of its sector group, Retail Trade, with a market value of $6.3 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, VIPS is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 67 among the 148 companies in the sector; currently VIPS is ranked 10 among the 14 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader and number 2,523 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks VIPS as a Hold. With unique fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool assesses approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking VIPS has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The Retail Trade sector is ranked number 17 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Retail industry group is ranked 35 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

VIPS has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

VIPS's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. VIPS's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Vipshop Holdings places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures VIPS's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at VIPS's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of VIPS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.