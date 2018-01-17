Walmart Joins Fight Against Opioid Abuse With Free Disposal Kits

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) is taking steps to fight opioid abuse with a new disposal kit.

The new way to safely dispose of opioids from Walmart is DisposeRx. This is a small packet that contains ingredients that can neutralize the effects of the medicine. It only requires that the package’s contents be emptied into the bottle of medicine and adding warm water.

Walmart is handing out DisposeRx for free at all of its pharmacies. The company will be giving them to customers that fill Class II opioid prescriptions and is also offering counseling on the proper way to use the drugs.

Walmart says that it hopes this new effort will help reduce the amount of opioid abuse. It points out that 65% of people that abuse prescription opioids get them from their family or friends.

The ingredients in DisposeRx are approved by the FDA. The disposal kit can also work on any form of opioids. This includes “powders, pills, tablets, capsules, liquids or patches” that can then be thrown in the trash once the process is complete.

“While this issue requires many resources to solve, we are confident this unique, easy-to-use disposal solution, DisposeRx, will make a meaningful impact on the lives of many,” Marybeth Hays, Executive Vice President of Consumables and Health and Wellness at Walmart U.S., said in a statement. “Walmart is incredibly proud to fund this initiative that provides our patients with an opioid disposal solution they can access nationwide, at no cost.”

