Walmart ‘Scan and Go’: How Does It Work?

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) is launching a new service called ‘Scan and Go’ that helps to automate the checkout service at the company’s stores.

The retailer had already rolled out a test of the service, which is a checkout process that doesn’t require a human cashier to help you pay for your items. Instead, Scan and Go allows shoppers to scan items on a digital cashier that scans every item’s barcode, tallies up the total and gives you various payment options such as credit and debit card.

The test was available in 25 locations, but Walmart is expanding the service to 100 additional locations by the end of the month of January. By the end of 2018, the retail chain hopes to have the service in 200 locations total.

After you finish paying for your item, you need to show your digital or paper receipt to a store greeter on their way out of the store. This is Walmart’s second try at a digital checkout service as the company released it three years ago, but it never caught on.

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ) has a similar service called ‘Scan, Bag, Go’ that the company hopes to release in 400 of its locations by the end of the year. The Kroger checkout system gives shoppers the option of using the company’s app to scan their items as they go for a swifter checkout process.

WMT stock fell 0.7% on Wednesday.