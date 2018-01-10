Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) a Sell on Falling Sales Growth

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is one of 30 companies within the Major Banks GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 990 company GICS Finance sector. WFC has a market value of $309.2 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 24 among the 30 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 628 among the 990 companies in the sector, and number 3,164 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

WFC has a current recommendation of Sell using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The Finance sector is ranked number 16 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Banks industry group is ranked 66 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores achieved by WFC are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. WFC's metric for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Wells Fargo & Co places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge WFC's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of WFC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.