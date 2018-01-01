Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) a Sell on Sagging Quant Score

As one of the 757 companies in the GICS Financials sector Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is a constituent of the 339 company Banks GICS industry group within this sector. WFC has a market value of $299.0 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for WFC by Portfolio Grader places it 170 among the 339 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 454 among the 757 companies in the sector, and number 3,199 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

WFC has a current recommendation of Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. WFC has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Financials sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 67 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has achieved average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

WFC's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. WFC's score for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Wells Fargo & Co's fundamental scores give WFC a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges WFC's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at WFC's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of WFC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.