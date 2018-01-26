Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Upgraded to Hold from a Sell at price of $65.65

The Hold recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Sell to for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is based in part on a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average, and analytical scores that are near average. Being in of a sector and an industry group that are ranked above average in attractiveness needs to also be considered as part of the company's recommendation. The a Hold rating for WFC is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool evaluates stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical. WFC has been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Major Banks, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Finance, with a market value of $314.1 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Banks industry group is ranked 51 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Wells Fargo & Co has earned above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. WFC's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Wells Fargo & Co a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view WFC's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $65.65 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, WFC currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.