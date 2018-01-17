New California: What We Know About the Bid to Create a 51st State

There’s a new movement in California that is looking to split off into the state of New California.

Here are a few things to know about the movement to create New California.

Paul Preston is the leader of the effort.

He seeks to to use Article IV Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution to split off from the current state.

This requires the new state to get confirmation from legislatures in California, as well as from Congress.

Preston says that the reason for the split is due to the current state of California being “governed by a tyranny.”

He notes that this allows forming of a new government “by the People and for the People under GOD.”

If the movement is successful, New California will become the sixth-largest state in the U.S. with a population of 15 million people.

This would result in California falling behind Texas to become the second-largest state in the U.S. with a population of 25 million people.

The movement also estimates that this will allow it to take between 25 and 27 seats in the US House of Representatives from California if it leaves.

You can follow this link to learn more about the movement looking to create New California. While there is no way to know what will become of California, it is likely that this movement will fail due to how hard it is to complete the process of splitting off to create a new state.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.