Super Blue Blood Moon 2018: 9 Things to Know About This Lunar Eclipse

A Super Blue Blood Moon is going to make an appearance on Wednesday.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things to know about the upcoming Super Blue Blood Moon.

A Super Blue Blood Moon occurs when a Super Moon, Blood Moon and Blue Moon all occur at the same time.

The event is incredibly rare and this will be the first time the U.S. has seen one in more than 150 years.

Residents in the U.S. living on the West Coast will be able to see the event early on Wednesday morning.

The lunar eclipse of the moon will start at roughly 3:20 a.m Pacific Time.

The moon will enter totality at 4:51 a.m. Pacific Time and will stay this way until 6:08 a.m. Pacific Time.

Follow this, viewers will be able to see the remainder of the partial eclipse as the moon moves out of the Earth’s shadow.

While many U.S. residents won’t be able to see the Super Blue Blood Moon for themselves, there are several live streams of it that will be available.

Those living on the West Coast may still want to check out a live stream of the event due to possible poor weather conditions.

For those that are able to make it out and see the Super Blue Blood Moon, you won’t need any special glasses and can watch the entire event.

You can learn more about the Super Blue Blood Moon

