‘Volocopter’ Flying Car: 9 Things to Know About the Autonomous Air Taxi

The Volocopter VC200 is a new self-driving flying car that was shown off at CES 2018.

Here are a few things to know about the flying car.

The Volocopter VC200 is being made by a small startup with 50 people based in Germany.

The group is teaming up with Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC

(NASDAQ: As such, the Volocopter VC200 made its first flight in the U.S. at the end of Intel’s keynote for CES 2018.

The Volocopter VC200 uses 18 rotors to lift itself, and passengers, into the air.

The vehicle can travel for 30 minutes with a full flight distance of 17 miles.

Battery packs in the flying car can be swapped out so it can get back into the air again after its current batteries run dry.

The Volocopter VC200 has several safety features installed to ensure it doesn’t come crashing to the ground.

This includes several battery and rotor fail safes, as well as a parachute that comes out of the top of the vehicle to let it slowly drop to the ground if everything else fails.

The flying car is also designed so that it is easy to fly, with Volocopter CEO Florian Reuter saying a five-year old could do it.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Volocopter VC200. There’s also a video below so you can see the flying car in action for yourself, learn more about how it’s made and what plans there are for it.

Click here to see more of things that are making an appearance at CES 2018.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.