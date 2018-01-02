Christian Holidays: When Is Easter 2018?

2018 is only just beginning and already there are people asking “When is Easter?”

Maybe those asking about when is Easter in 2018 are already tired of the winter weather. Easter is the next major holiday for many to look forward to and it just so happens that it is one of the first to fall in Spring.

Those already wondering when is Easter for 2018 can relax. The holiday doesn’t take place until the first day of April this year. Yeah, you read that right. Easter is going to take place on the same day as April Fool’s Day in 2018.

If it seems strange that Easter and April Fool’s Day are taking place on the same day this year, then just remember that Easter is a holiday that doesn’t have a set date. As such, it changes when it will take place every year.

The reason that Easter doesn’t have a set date is due to how it is determined. The day for Easter to take place is the first Sunday after the first full moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox. This is why Easter doesn’t take place on the same day every year.

If you’re really wanting to prepare early, know that Easter in 2019 will take place on April 21. The big difference between the dates for Easter in 2018 and 2019 are a perfect example of why people are asking early about when the holiday takes place.

You can learn more about Easter and when it occurs by following this link.

