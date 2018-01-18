Amazon HQ2 Finalists: The New Amazon Headquarters Will Be Located in One of These 20 Cities

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is getting closer to choosing where its Amazon HQ2 will be located.

The search for a home for Amazon HQ2 has been going on for a few months now and the online retailer has narrowed down the competition. The following cities are the 20 finalists the company is looking at for the location of its new Amazon headquarters.

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C.

The finalist for the city that Amazon HQ2 will be built in has been slimmed down greatly from all of the locations that threw their hats into the ring. The company notes that there were a total of 238 communities that sent in applications to act as the home of the new Amazon headquarters.

Amazon says that it will now be working closer with the 20 cities on the finalist list to better determine which one is the right location for Amazon HQ2. The company points out that the new Amazon quarters won’t be a satellite office, but rather a second full headquarters.

Due to the new Amazon headquarters being the same in scale as the first, the company says that it will bring 50,000 jobs with it. This doesn’t include the temporary construction jobs for building the facility. AMZN says that it is planning to invest $5 billion into Amazon HQ2.

AMZN stock was up slightly as of noon Thursday.

