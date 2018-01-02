Why Netflix, Inc. Stock is Surging Today

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) stock was up on Tuesday following an upgrade from an analyst.

The upgrade to NFLX stock comes from Macquarie Research analyst Tim Nollen. He claims that the company is far ahead of its rivals in the video streaming service and is only going to improve over the next few years.

Nollen’s positive outlook on Netflix, Inc. resulted in him increasing the firm’s rating for NFLX stock from “Neutral” to “Outperform.” He also increased his price target for the stock from $200 to $220. Netflix was trading at $191.96 per share when the markets closed on Friday.

Among the positives that Nollen lists for Netflix, Inc. is its original content strategy. He is expecting the company to increase original content from 25% in 2017 to 60% in 2020. This will result in lower licensing fees and can draw customers in with content they can only view on the service.

“Disney’s eventual OTT service is still two years away, and won’t threaten Netflix, Inc., which besides holding onto a strong US sub base is establishing passion brand status in many international markets,” Nollen says in a note obtained by CNBC.

NFLX stock may also be getting a boost today from some chatter about it and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ). Analysts at Citi estimate that there is a 40% chance that the tech company will acquire the streaming service.

The move would make sense as Apple has been looking to expand out into original video content, but there’s no guarantee an acquisition will take place. Part of the logic behind Citi’s estimate is that Apple will save more than enough money through the GOP tax plan to fund an acquisition of NFLX, Business Insider notes.

NFLX stock was up 4% as of Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.