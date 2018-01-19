World’s Most Admired Companies: Fortune Releases List for 2018

Fortune has released its list of the World’s Most Admired Companies for 2018.
Fortune’s method for determining the World’s Most Admired Companies had it surveying 680 executives from over 50 industries. The publication specifically asked about the companies that they admired most inside and outside of their own fields of work. In total, Fortune uses the opinions of 3,900 executives, directors, and securities analysts to create its list.
Here are the top 10 companies from Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list of 2018.
- Apple Inc (NYSE:AAPL) — Apple continues to hold the top spot on this list for the 11th year in a row.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) — Amazon has moved up one spot from its ranking in the previous year’s list.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG,GOOGL) — Alphabet switched places with Amazon this year to take third place.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A,BRK.B) — Berkshire Hathaway continues to hold onto its position from last year.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) — Starbucks jumps up one position this year.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) — Disney is down one spot from its ranking in the previous year.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) — Microsoft didn’t even make it into the top the for last year’s list.
- Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) — Southwest Airlines is down one position from last year.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) — FedEx also lost one spot compared to the previous list.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) — JPMorgan Chase just barely breaks into the top 10 this year after being absent from last year’s list.
You can follow this link to see the full 50 companies on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list of 2018.
