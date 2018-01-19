World’s Most Admired Companies: Fortune Releases List for 2018

Fortune has released its list of the World’s Most Admired Companies for 2018.

Fortune’s method for determining the World’s Most Admired Companies had it surveying 680 executives from over 50 industries. The publication specifically asked about the companies that they admired most inside and outside of their own fields of work. In total, Fortune uses the opinions of 3,900 executives, directors, and securities analysts to create its list.

Here are the top 10 companies from Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list of 2018.

Apple Inc (NYSE: AAPL Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG GOOGL Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A BRK.B Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM

You can follow this link to see the full 50 companies on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list of 2018.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.