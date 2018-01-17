10 Worst States to Retire in 2018: Who Tops the List?

What are the worst states to retire at in 2018?

Source: Shutterstock

WalletHub compiled a list of the best and worst states for retirement this year, looking at a number of financial factors that make a difference in the type of life you would have in each of these states. The publication used 41 key metrics of retirement-friendliness to analyze how good of a retirement you would have at each state.

The team looked at factors such as affordability, health care and insurance costs and overall quality of life, calculating a score for each state. The higher the number, the more retirement friendly each area is.

The bottom of the list included plenty of Southern states where the quality of life is not as good as certain Midwest and Western states.

Browse through the next few slides and check out which states top the list of the worst states for retirement.

Worst States for Retirement #41: Alabama

Affordability Rank : 3

: 3 Quality of Life Rank : 48

: 48 Health Care Rank : 48

: 48 Total Score: 50.55

Worst States for Retirement #42: Hawaii

Affordability Rank : 49

: 49 Quality of Life Rank : 36

: 36 Health Care Rank : 3

: 3 Total Score: 50.31

Worst States for Retirement #43: New Mexico

Source: Shutterstock

Affordability Rank : 39

: 39 Quality of Life Rank : 42

: 42 Health Care Rank : 35

: 35 Total Score: 49.76

Worst States for Retirement #44: Louisiana

Source: Shutterstock

Affordability Rank : 17

: 17 Quality of Life Rank : 41

: 41 Health Care Rank : 46

: 46 Total Score: 49.15

Worst States for Retirement #45: West Virginia

Source: Shutterstock

Affordability Rank : 16

: 16 Quality of Life Rank : 43

: 43 Health Care Rank : 49

: 49 Total Score: 48.29

Worst States for Retirement #46: Arkansas

Source: Shutterstock

Affordability Rank : 20

: 20 Quality of Life Rank : 50

: 50 Health Care Rank : 45

: 45 Total Score: 46.89

Worst States for Retirement #47: Mississippi

Source: Shutterstock

Affordability Rank : 10

: 10 Quality of Life Rank : 49

: 49 Health Care Rank : 50

: 50 Total Score: 46.28

Worst States for Retirement #48: Rhode Island

Affordability Rank : 48

: 48 Quality of Life Rank : 46

: 46 Health Care Rank : 22

: 22 Total Score: 45.14

Worst States for Retirement #49: New Jersey

Affordability Rank : 50

: 50 Quality of Life Rank : 28

: 28 Health Care Rank : 33

: 33 Total Score: 44.94

Worst States for Retirement #50: Kentucky

Source: Shutterstock