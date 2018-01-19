Wynn Casino Heist: $6 Million in Gambling Chips Stolen

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN ) was hit with a casino heist overseas that set it back $6 million.

The theft took place on Tuesday at the Wynn Macau, one of the most popular gambling spots in a Chinese territory that sees more action and rakes in more revenue than Wynn locations in Las Vegas.

Local authorities have launched an investigation in search of the people who stole millions of dollars in casino chips, which reportedly involved one of Wynn’s own croupiers. Security concerns have been raised in the biggest gambling hub in the world.

Macau police told CNNMoney that one of the dealers at the Wynn Macau, as well as a potential accomplice have been arrested, and they are not looking for any other suspects at the moment. Authorities were hesitant to identify the two people by name.

It is also unclear how the stolen chips were taken past casino security as authorities did not reveal this information. However, local media believe that the suspect may have stuffed the chips in a bag in a VIP room and simply walked out with them.

The crime could push casino operators to tighten up security measures at the Wynn Macau due to pressure from local authorities. The Wynn Macau has yet to comment on the matter.

WYNN stock surged more than 1.5% on Friday.