Yamana Gold (AUY) a Buy on High-Level Quant Score

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

AUY is a constituent of the 122 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group, which is part of the 265 company GICS Materials sector. AUY's market value is $3.0 billion which falls in the upper half of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 20 among the 122 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 20 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Yamana Gold has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is well above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. AUY's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Yamana Gold's fundamental scores give AUY a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures AUY's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AUY's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, AUY currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.