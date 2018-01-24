Yamana Gold’s (AUY) Healthy Earnings Visibility Keep it a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is computed using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. AUY has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

As one of the 150 companies in the GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector the company is a member of the 60 company Precious Metals GICS industry group within this sector. AUY's market value is $3.2 billion which falls in the upper half of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 10 among the 60 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 8 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Precious Metals industry group is ranked 49 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AUY has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

AUY's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is well above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. AUY's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Yamana Gold's fundamental scores give AUY a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure AUY's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, AUY currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.