Yummly 2.0: 12 Things to Know About the Whirlpool App

Yummly 2.0 is a new app developed by Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR ) that helps you through every step of the cooking process.

Here are 12 things to know about it:

It recommends what you should cook based on the ingredients you have.

Yummly 2.0 can streamline grocery shopping and meal prep with step-by-step recipes, including tutorials, timers and more.

The app can connect to Whirlpool stoves, ranges, microwaves and other appliances.

You can use it to select and adjust various metrics, such as temperatures, settings, cook times and more.

Yummly 2.0 can also help determine the right meal for you based on your diet, allergies and flavor preferences.

You can even narrow down your options by ingredient, prep time, course, occasion, cuisine and nutrition.

The app uses image-recognition technology to recognize different foods at the same time and recommend recipes based on these ingredients.

Machine learning is applied to help train and evolve the app’s image recognition model, further customizing meals to your liking.

Yummly 2.0 has other features such as the ability to add ingredients from any recipe to your shopping list.

It can categorize items to make your trip to the store easier, while also placing an order for online grocery delivery through Instacart.

The app runs on iOS or Google Play, with the integration with Whirlpool appliances coming later in 2018. It will soon add Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice services to control appliances.

Finally, Yummly 2.0 has Scan-to-Cook technology, offering you the rights settings to prepare a frozen food meal by scanning the UPC bar code on select frozen food packages, giving your appliance the cooking directions directly.

