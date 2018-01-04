Zynga (ZNGA) a Buy on Robust Earnings Visibility

Currently, Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ZNGA has had from Portfolio Grader for 6 months.

ZNGA is a constituent of the 141 company Software GICS industry group, which is part of the 700 company GICS Information Technology sector. ZNGA has a market value of $3.5 billion which is in the upper half of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 24 among the 141 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Software industry group is ranked 12 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Zynga has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ZNGA's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. ZNGA's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Zynga a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ZNGA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ZNGA currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.