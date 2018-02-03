3 Reasons to Buy Walt Disney Co Stock Beyond ‘Black Panther’

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS (NYSE:) has fallen out of favor with investors lately. However, its latest film release Black Panther is setting the world on fire even if Disney stock is not.

The Disney blockbuster currently has a 97 rating on Rotten Tomatoes to outrank any previous superhero flick in history. Those include every other film produced by DIS under the Marvel nameplate.

Black Panther is also being cheered for its defiance of the typical Hollywood power structure, with a predominantly black cast and a black director.

And, of course, the movie is a financial success in a big way. It made Disney $242 million over President’s Day weekend, obliterating the previous record. It also posted the second-highest four-day run for any movie in history other than Star Wars: The Force Awakens — another massive success for Disney.

This is all a breath of fresh air after a rather mixed Q4 earnings report for the entertainment giant. Disney revenue missed expectations, and its TV unit continues to face challenges amid the cord-cutting craze.

But the Black Panther film isn’t the only reason to stick with Disney, however. A closer look at the company reveals there are plenty of reasons to be bullish on Disney stock despite recent challenges.

Here are three reasons you should buy Disney stock.

1. Disney Media Networks Aren’t Falling Apart

Bearish investors love to kick around Disney because of the struggles at its Media Networks group. This television-reliant segment includes the ESPN family of channels, a host of Disney-branded networks and its ABC broadcast division.

Disney is heavily reliant on this segment, which booked roughly 42% of the company’s total revenue and 46% of total operating income.

But while the challenges are real, let’s not pretend these properties are disappearing. Revenue did roll back 1% in the segment in fiscal 2017, and operating income was down 11%. But cost-cutting initiatives like the layoffs at ESPN late last year will help improve margins a bit in 2018.

It’s also important to recognize that 2017 was being compared to 2016 — an election year where massive spending on TV ads juiced ad revenue. Mid-term elections may not give the same pop as a presidential race, but investors should certainly expect increased advertising demand later this year thanks to hard-fought races.

2. Direct-to-Consumer Push Will Be Huge for DIS Stock

Sure, not everyone with a TV wants ESPN. But everyone who cares about sports does since it’s the top brand on the planet.

The same is true with Disney Junior. It’s a go-to property for parents, even if single millenials could care less about what Doc McStuffins is up to today.

With a deep library of content that appeals to many different flavors of consumers, it is almost a sure thing that Disney will see big success with its direct-to-consumer push that will be outlined in 2018 and is expected to launch in 2019.

While initial reports are for 500 films and about 7,000 TV episodes — a fraction of the thousands of movies and tens of thousands of episodes on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) — let’s not pretend everything on Netflix is good.

There are a ton of throwaway documentaries on there that appeal to a very small viewership, while Disney has announced titles like Star Wars and its iconic classic films will be on its platform.

This will be a success. The only question is how much of a smash hit it will be.

3. Disney Parks and Resorts Are Going Strong

Bigger picture, it’s important to recognize that overall profits and sales are still growing thanks to strength in other divisions that offset the headwinds created by struggles within Media Networks.

That biggest growth engine right now is the Parks and Resorts segment, which saw a 13% jump in revenue year-over-year in the latest earnings report and a massive 21% jump in net income.

That’s partially because Disney is one of the best vacation brands on the planet, with great customer service and deep connections with visitors through its many properties.

But it’s also because we are in the midst of a big spending push characterized by near-record consumer confidence. Tax cuts putting more money into Americans’ pockets also help, as do strong housing prices and a booming stock market that add to the “wealth effect” in 2018.

Bottom Line on Disney Stock

There is uncertainty after earnings, and the idea of an all-stock deal worth over $50 billion for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA , NASDAQ: FOX ) is also causing some investors heartburn.

But don’t discount the power of Disney’s entertainment franchises and its parks division in the short term, and the big pop that will surely come from a streaming service launch in the coming year.

As of this writing, Jeff Reeves did not own a position in any of the stocks named here.