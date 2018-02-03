3 Stocks to Watch on Monday: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (TM)

This coming week features plenty of news, including wage and price growth data from the U.S., as well as purchasing mangers index readings from China. South Korea will also release a policy statement from its central bank following the nation’s economic contraction at the end of 2017.

Several companies made headlines over the weekend, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE: TM ).

Here’s what’s happening with these companies:

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is considering making a new pair of headphones for music lovers.

The tech giant is reportedly working on the development of a new pair of over-ear headphones, according to a report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a reputation for predicting future Apple products.

Kuo said that these headphones will be unlike anything the company has gone so far as they will have a new design, with no details on what the design will entail. However, they are expected to be similar to the headphones the company makes through its Beats brand.

The design will help bring forth a new generation of high-tech headphones, building on the budding legacy of AirPods. These new headphones would be sold under the AirPods brand, not Beats.

One of the key components of the headphones is slated to be audio quality.

AAPL stock is up 3.7% year-to-date (YTD).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Microsoft is selling one of its old products once again.

The tech company has been selling its old Lumia smartphones since Feb. 4, 2018, but a lot of people have not picked up on this until now due to the fact that the company recently discontinued these antiquated devices.

The line of products being sold by Microsoft includes the Lumia 950, 950 XL, 650 and 550 models, which you can find on its web site this month. The move is a strange one as the company stopped offering support for push notifications for Windows Phone 7.5 and 8.0.

Nevertheless, you could still get your hands on one of these phones if you’re sucker for nostalgia or simply appreciate the older design.

MSFT shares are up nearly 10% YTD.

Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (TM)

Toyota and Hyundai have announced massive recalls of some of their trucks and SUVs.

Toyota said that it was recalling roughly 65,000 brand-new Sequioa SUVs and Tundra trucks. Hyundai announced separately that was recalling about 43,900 Santa Fe vehicles, making the combined recall number nearly 110,000.

The model year 2017 Tundras have “improperly fastened bolts,” the company said, which could increase the changes of injury during crashes. Toyota added that 2018 Sequioas and Tundras may have a flaw as well.

A diagnostic function found that these vehicles may inappropriately turn off the Vehicle Stability Control system, which could lead to more crashes. “For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will update the software in an electronic control unit at no cost to customers. All known owners will receive a notification by first-class mail starting in the middle of March,” the company said.

The Hyundai Sante Fe trucks are at risk of the steering wheel breaking away from the steering column. The company plans on notifying owners of the vehicles about the flaw next month.

TM stock has risen 7.8% in 2018.

As of this writing, Karl Utermohlen did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.