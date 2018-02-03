3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE), Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) and Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

U.S. equities took a step back Wednesday as treasury bonds were hit hard, pushing the 10-year yield to 2.94%. The S&P 500 Index lost 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2%.

The after-hours earnings news included quarterly and full-year reports from Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE ), Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR ) and Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK ).

Here’s how these stocks performed after the results:

Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory announced its quarterly results.

In its after-hours report, the company announced that its fourth quarter adjusted profit came in at $24.69 million, or 53 cents per share, below the year-ago total of $32.45 million, or 67 cents per share.

Analysts were calling for adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. The Cheesecake Factory raked in revenue of $571.82 million, a 5.2% decline from the $603.15 million it had in the year-ago quarter.

The restaurant chain projects that it will earn between 66 cents and 70 cents per share for its first quarter of fiscal 2018, with the midpoint of 68 cents per share topping analysts’ expectations of 66 cents per share, per Thomson Reuters.

The Cheesecake Factory said its full-year earnings are slated to be in the range of $2.64 to $2.80 per share.

CAKE stock edged 0.9% higher after Wednesday’s market close.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Continental Resources also reported on its latest period.

For its most recent quarter, the oil and natural gas company announced earnings of 41 cents per share, which were 9 cents ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of 32 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

The company’s year-ago earnings came in at a loss of 7 cents per share.Continental Resources had strong sales during the quarter as revenues surged 90.5% compared to the year-ago quarter to $1.05 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were projecting revenue of $978.63 million. The company had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%.

CLR stock dipped 1.1% after hours yesterday.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Jack in the Box shares were higher on the company’s earnings beat.

The fast food restaurant chain posted earnings of $1.23 per share during its fiscal first quarter of 2018. Analysts were predicting earnings to come in at $1.06 per share.

Jack in the Box saw its sales decline year-over-year as the company raked in revenue of $294 million during the period, falling more than 30%. Analysts were calling for sales of $286 million.

Same-store sales were higher for the chain, rising 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter. The figure was in line with the Wall Street consensus estimate.

For its second quarter of fiscal 2018, Jack in the Box sees its same-store sales declining 1% to up 1% at system restaurants. For the full year, the chain sees same-store sales growing 1% to 2% at those restaurants.

Jack in the Box also declared a cash dividend of 40 cents per share earlier this week.

JACK stock surged 2.2 after the bell Wednesday.

As of this writing, Karl Utermohlen did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.