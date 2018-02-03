3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL), Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) and Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

U.S. equities were up on a hot day for transportation stocks, which gained 2.5% by day’s end. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.2% by day’s end.

Several companies reported on their latest quarters late Monday, including Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL ), Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE: HHC ) and Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW ).

Here’s how they did:

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

Exelixis reported on its latest period yesterday afternoon.

The biopharmaceutical company raked in $120.1 million in the revenue front for its fourth quarter, marking a 54.8% improvement, beating the Wall Street consensus estimate of $118 million.

Exelixis also reported strong earnings to close out its fiscal 2017 as the company earned 12 cents per share, equaling the year-ago figure, while also meeting analysts’ expectations, per Zacks Investment Research.

The company’s key drug, Cabometyx, raked in $90.4 million in sales. For 2018, the company predicts total costs and operating expenses to reach $430 million to $460 million, including about $50 million in non-cash expenses.

EXEL stock fell 3.6% after the bell Monday.

Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Howard Hughes also reported on its latest quarter Monday.

The company announced earnings of $68.82 million, or $1.60 per share, which was down from the $92.28 million, or $2.16 per share that it earned in the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2016.

Howard Hughes managed to impress on the revenue front, as the company brought in $300.98 million. The figure was an 8.1% improvement compared to the $278.55 million it brought in during the year-ago period.

HHC shares was flat after hours yesterday.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks shares were up on the company’s quarterly results.

The security platform provider announced a net loss of $24.9 million, or 97 cents per share on an adjusted basis thanks in part to a boost of 11 cents per share linked with the new tax law. The figure beat the 63 cents per share the company earned a year ago, while also topping analysts’ expectations of 79 cents per share, according to FactSet.

On the revenue front, Palo Alto Networks brought in $542.4 million, topping the $422.6 million from the year-ago quarter. Analysts were calling for revenue of $525 million, according to FactSet.

For its fiscal year 2018, the company sees revenue in the range of $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion, while billings are slated to be in the range of $2.72 billion to $2.77 billion. Adjusted earnings are slated to be in the range of $3.84 per share to $3.91 per share.

PANW stock gained about 5% after the bell Monday.

As of this writing, Karl Utermohlen did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.