42 Bon-Ton Stores Closing: Is Yours on the List?

Bon-Ton Stores Inc (OTCMKTS:BONT) is planning to close down 42 locations.
The locations of the Bon-Ton Stores closing are spread across all of its different store brands. This includes Herberger’s, Carson’s, Bergner’s, Younkers, Elder-Beerman, Boston Store, and Bon-Ton locations.
The following are the Bon-Ton Stores closing in early 2018.
- Herberger’s, Pine Ridge Mall, Chubbuck Idaho
- Carson’s Clearance Center, Aurora Shopping Center, Aurora, Illinois
- Carson’s, Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois
- Carson’s, Village Mall, Danville, Illinois
- Carson’s, Northland Plaza, DeKalb, Illinois
- Carson’s Clearance Center, Village Plaza Morton, Grove, Illinois
- Bergner’s, Sheridan Village, Peoria, Illinois
- Carson’s, Streets of Woodfield, Schaumburg, Illinois
- Carson’s, Mounds Mall, Anderson, Indiana
- Carson’s, Fair Oaks Mall, Columbus, Indiana
- Carson’s, Concord Mall, Elkhart, Indiana
- Carson’s, Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Carson’s, Five Points Mall, Marion, Indiana
- Younkers, College Square Mall, Cedar Falls, Iowa
- Younkers, Westdale Mall, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Elder-Beerman, Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky
- Elder-Beerman, Adrian Mall, Adrian, Michigan
- Carson’s, Orchards Mall, Benton Harbor, Michigan
- Herberger’s Clearance Center, Birch Run Station, Maplewood, Minnesota
- Bon-Ton, Steeplegate Mall, Concord, New Hampshire
- Bon-Ton, Phillipsburg Mall, Phillipsburg, New Jersey
- Bon-Ton, Aviation Mall, Queensbury, New York
- Bon-Ton, Salmon Run Mall, Watertown, New York
- Elder-Beerman, Northtowne Mall, Defiance, Ohio
- Bon-Ton, The Point at Carlisle Plaza, Carlisle, Pennsylvania
- Bon-Ton, The Commons, Dubois, Pennsylvania
- Bon-Ton, Millcreek Mall, Erie, Pennsylvania
- Bon-Ton, The Johnstown Galleria, Johnstown, Pennsylvania
- Bon-Ton, Susquehanna Valley Mall, Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania
- Bon-Ton, Nittany Mall, State College, Pennsylvania
- Bon-Ton, Stroud Mall, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania
- Bon-Ton, Trexler Mall, Trexlertown, Pennsylvania
- Herberger’s, Cache Valley Mall, Logan, Utah
- Younkers, Fox River Mall, Appleton, Wisconsin
- Boston Store, Heritage Village, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
- Elder-Beerman, Eclipse Center, Beloit, Wisconsin
- Younkers, Forrest Mall, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin
- Younkers, Lakeshore Edgewater Plaza, Manitowoc, Wisconsin
- Younkers, Pine Tree Mall, Marinette, Wisconsin
- Boston Store Clearance Center, 5659 S. 27th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Younkers, Mariner Mall, Superior, Wisconsin
- Younkers, Wausau Center Mall, Wausau, Wisconsin
You can follow this link to learn more about the Bon-Ton Stores closing.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.