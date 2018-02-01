42 Bon-Ton Stores Closing: Is Yours on the List?

Bon-Ton Stores Inc (OTCMKTS: BONT ) is planning to close down 42 locations.

The locations of the Bon-Ton Stores closing are spread across all of its different store brands. This includes Herberger’s, Carson’s, Bergner’s, Younkers, Elder-Beerman, Boston Store, and Bon-Ton locations.

The following are the Bon-Ton Stores closing in early 2018.

Herberger’s, Pine Ridge Mall, Chubbuck Idaho

Carson’s Clearance Center, Aurora Shopping Center, Aurora, Illinois

Carson’s, Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois

Carson’s, Village Mall, Danville, Illinois

Carson’s, Northland Plaza, DeKalb, Illinois

Carson’s Clearance Center, Village Plaza Morton, Grove, Illinois

Bergner’s, Sheridan Village, Peoria, Illinois

Carson’s, Streets of Woodfield, Schaumburg, Illinois

Carson’s, Mounds Mall, Anderson, Indiana

Carson’s, Fair Oaks Mall, Columbus, Indiana

Carson’s, Concord Mall, Elkhart, Indiana

Carson’s, Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis, Indiana

Carson’s, Five Points Mall, Marion, Indiana

Younkers, College Square Mall, Cedar Falls, Iowa

Younkers, Westdale Mall, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Elder-Beerman, Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky

Elder-Beerman, Adrian Mall, Adrian, Michigan

Carson’s, Orchards Mall, Benton Harbor, Michigan

Herberger’s Clearance Center, Birch Run Station, Maplewood, Minnesota

Bon-Ton, Steeplegate Mall, Concord, New Hampshire

Bon-Ton, Phillipsburg Mall, Phillipsburg, New Jersey

Bon-Ton, Aviation Mall, Queensbury, New York

Bon-Ton, Salmon Run Mall, Watertown, New York

Elder-Beerman, Northtowne Mall, Defiance, Ohio

Bon-Ton, The Point at Carlisle Plaza, Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Bon-Ton, The Commons, Dubois, Pennsylvania

Bon-Ton, Millcreek Mall, Erie, Pennsylvania

Bon-Ton, The Johnstown Galleria, Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Bon-Ton, Susquehanna Valley Mall, Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania

Bon-Ton, Nittany Mall, State College, Pennsylvania

Bon-Ton, Stroud Mall, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

Bon-Ton, Trexler Mall, Trexlertown, Pennsylvania

Herberger’s, Cache Valley Mall, Logan, Utah

Younkers, Fox River Mall, Appleton, Wisconsin

Boston Store, Heritage Village, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

Elder-Beerman, Eclipse Center, Beloit, Wisconsin

Younkers, Forrest Mall, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin

Younkers, Lakeshore Edgewater Plaza, Manitowoc, Wisconsin

Younkers, Pine Tree Mall, Marinette, Wisconsin

Boston Store Clearance Center, 5659 S. 27th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Younkers, Mariner Mall, Superior, Wisconsin

Younkers, Wausau Center Mall, Wausau, Wisconsin

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.