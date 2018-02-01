Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

42 Bon-Ton Stores Closing: Is Yours on the List?

BONT is closing stores across all its brands

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Bon-Ton Stores Inc (OTCMKTS:BONT) is planning to close down 42 locations.

The locations of the Bon-Ton Stores closing are spread across all of its different store brands. This includes Herberger’s, Carson’s, Bergner’s, Younkers, Elder-Beerman, Boston Store, and Bon-Ton locations.

The following are the Bon-Ton Stores closing in early 2018.

  • Herberger’s, Pine Ridge Mall, Chubbuck Idaho
  • Carson’s Clearance Center, Aurora Shopping Center, Aurora, Illinois
  • Carson’s, Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois
  • Carson’s, Village Mall, Danville, Illinois
  • Carson’s, Northland Plaza, DeKalb, Illinois
  • Carson’s Clearance Center, Village Plaza Morton, Grove, Illinois
  • Bergner’s, Sheridan Village, Peoria, Illinois
  • Carson’s, Streets of Woodfield, Schaumburg, Illinois
  • Carson’s, Mounds Mall, Anderson, Indiana
  • Carson’s, Fair Oaks Mall, Columbus, Indiana
  • Carson’s, Concord Mall, Elkhart, Indiana
  • Carson’s, Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Carson’s, Five Points Mall, Marion, Indiana
  • Younkers, College Square Mall, Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • Younkers, Westdale Mall, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  • Elder-Beerman, Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky
  • Elder-Beerman, Adrian Mall, Adrian, Michigan
  • Carson’s, Orchards Mall, Benton Harbor, Michigan
  • Herberger’s Clearance Center, Birch Run Station, Maplewood, Minnesota
  • Bon-Ton, Steeplegate Mall, Concord, New Hampshire
  • Bon-Ton, Phillipsburg Mall, Phillipsburg, New Jersey
  • Bon-Ton, Aviation Mall, Queensbury, New York
  • Bon-Ton, Salmon Run Mall, Watertown, New York
  • Elder-Beerman, Northtowne Mall, Defiance, Ohio
  • Bon-Ton, The Point at Carlisle Plaza, Carlisle, Pennsylvania
  • Bon-Ton, The Commons, Dubois, Pennsylvania
  • Bon-Ton, Millcreek Mall, Erie, Pennsylvania
  • Bon-Ton, The Johnstown Galleria, Johnstown, Pennsylvania
  • Bon-Ton, Susquehanna Valley Mall, Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania
  • Bon-Ton, Nittany Mall, State College, Pennsylvania
  • Bon-Ton, Stroud Mall, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania
  • Bon-Ton, Trexler Mall, Trexlertown, Pennsylvania
  • Herberger’s, Cache Valley Mall, Logan, Utah
  • Younkers, Fox River Mall, Appleton, Wisconsin
  • Boston Store, Heritage Village, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
  • Elder-Beerman, Eclipse Center, Beloit, Wisconsin
  • Younkers, Forrest Mall, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin
  • Younkers, Lakeshore Edgewater Plaza, Manitowoc, Wisconsin
  • Younkers, Pine Tree Mall, Marinette, Wisconsin
  • Boston Store Clearance Center, 5659 S. 27th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Younkers, Mariner Mall, Superior, Wisconsin
  • Younkers, Wausau Center Mall, Wausau, Wisconsin

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

