5 New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN): This company that operates an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th: Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH)
Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH): This producer and seller of thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.6% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU): This manufacturer and seller of vehicles, components, and production systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)
Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR): This company that provides sleep solutions and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th: United Rentals, Inc. (URI)
United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI): This equipment rental company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.
