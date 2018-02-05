5 New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE: AAN ): This company that operates an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th: Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH)

Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH ): This producer and seller of thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.6% over the last 60 days.

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)