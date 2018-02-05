5 Tech Stocks That Crushed Earnings Estimates This Season

Fourth-quarter earnings season is finally starting to wrap up, and despite the sudden return of volatility to global stock markets, investors have plenty of strong financial reports to consider in the coming weeks and days.

One thing investors are always looking for during reporting season is a plethora of earnings beats. Strong growth and positive consumer trends are always great, but investors want to see companies exceed expectations and post surprises.

The most recent earnings season was encouraging for those looking for positive surprises, with solid earnings and revenue beats pouring in throughout the S&P 500. Not surprisingly, the red-hot tech sector has contributed several of these positive surprises, and a few notable companies have emerged as significant over performers.

Today, we have decided to highlight a few of these great tech earnings reports. Check out these five tech stocks that recently crushed earnings estimates!

Tech Stocks That Crushed Earnings Estimates This Season: Facebook Inc (FB)

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) continued its recent streak of impressive quarterly results with another great report about two weeks ago. The social media behemoth reported total revenues of $12.97 billion, surpassing our consensus estimate of $12.58 billion.

Facebook also reported adjusted earnings of $2.20 per share of FB stock, smashing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96. That surprise represents a beat of more than 12%. FB is now sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Tech Stocks That Crushed Earnings Estimates This Season: Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS ) is a worldwide technology services and solutions company. The firm reported its latest quarterly results last week, posting adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share and total revenues of $747 million.

These results crushed our consensus estimates of 18 cents and $698 million, respectively. Unisys was able to reverse its trend of five-consecutive negative surprises. UIS is now holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Tech Stocks That Crushed Earnings Estimates This Season: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Wireless service giant T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) posted its latest quarterly earnings report last Thursday. The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 by nearly 30%.

T-Mobile’s revenues actually came in lower than our consensus estimate, but the company’s strong outlook inspired a number of positive estimate revisions, and TMUS is now sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). T-Mobile has met or surpassed our consensus earnings estimates in each of the trailing nine quarters.

Tech Stocks That Crushed Earnings Estimates This Season: Intel Corporation (INTC)

Semiconductor behemoth Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) helped kick off the strong Q4 report season with its impressive announcement in mid-January. Intel posted adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share and total revenues of $17.05 billion.

These totals crushed our respective consensus estimates of $0.86 and $16.31 billion. Intel successfully extended its multi-year positive earnings surprise streak and now sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Tech Stocks That Crushed Earnings Estimates This Season: Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)

Wall Street darling Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) capped off a great earnings season for the “FAANNG” stocks with its report last week. The popular graphics processer manufacturer posted adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share, smashing our consensus estimate of $1.16.

The company also reported total revenues of $2.91 billion, beating our consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Nvidia has been on fire for two years now, and it seems as if analysts just cannot keep up with this rapidly-growing company.

