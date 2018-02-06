6 Notable Dividend Stocks Boost Payouts, Including Coca-Cola (KO)

The S&P 500 Index bounced back strongly last week, fueled by a continued stretch of positive corporate earnings reports. A handful of dividend stocks added to the bullish sentiment by announcing dividend raises.

Six notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including two healthcare companies, a major investment firm, a popular beverage manufacturer, and a paint producer.

Here are six dividend stocks increasing payouts.

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ) announced a 5% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing it from 37 cents per share to 39 cents. Shareholders of record as of March 15 will receive their higher dividends on April 2 from the global beverages manufacturer. Therefore, KO shares will be ex-dividend on March 14.

KO Dividend Yield: 3.44%

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV ) moved its quarterly dividend higher by a whopping 35%, increasing it from 71 cents per share to 96 cents. The biopharmaceutical company will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of April 13 on May 15. Because of this, ABBV shares trade ex-dividend on April 12.

ABBV Dividend Yield: 3.24%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW ) increased its quarterly dividend by 4%, raising its payment to 25 cents per share from 24 cents. Shareholders of record as of March 15 will receive dividends from the healthcare real estate investment trust on April 12. As a result, the company’s shares trade ex-dividend on March 14.

MPW Dividend Yield: 7.79%

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW ) announced a 1% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 85 cents per share to 86 cents. Dividends will be paid from the paints and coatings manufacturer on March 9 to shareholders of record as of February 26. Therefore, SHW shares trade ex-dividend on February 23.

SHW Dividend Yield: 0.85%

Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX ) increased its quarterly dividend by 14%, raising its payment to 96 cents per share from 84 cents. Shareholders of record as of April 25 will receive their higher dividends on May 11 from the consumer products conglomerate. Because of this, CLX shares will be ex-dividend on April 24.

CLX Dividend Yield: 2.91%

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW ) announced a 23% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 57 cents per share to 70 cents. Dividends will be paid from the investment management firm on March 29 to shareholders of record as of March 15. As a result, TROW shares become ex-dividend on March 14.

TROW Dividend Yield: 2.54%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger had no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

