AbbVie (ABBV) a Strong Buy at $117.98

At $117.98, AbbVie (ABBV) a Strong Buy based on the latest SEC filings, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Strong Buy recommendation for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is based on reasoning that considers analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top decile, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is very attractive. Being in a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may offset this to some extent. ABBV has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

The company is a component of the 38 company Pharmaceuticals: Major GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 657 company GICS Health Technology sector. ABBV's market value is $188.3 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 38 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 82 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system AbbVie has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. ABBV's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. AbbVie's fundamental scores give ABBV a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ABBV's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $117.98 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ABBV currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.