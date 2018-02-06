Abysmal Industry Group Rank Drop Southwest Energy (SWN) to Strong Sell at recent price of $3.85

The current recommendation of Strong Sell for Southwest Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) has been derived by using Portfolio Grader's metric based stock evaluator. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metric based, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. SWN has been downgraded from a Sell to a Strong Sell in the last week. Southwest Energy Co's Strong Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Sell to Strong Sell, is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scoring that is below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is among the least attractive.

The company is one of 133 companies within the Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 187 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. The market value of SWN is $2.1 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 129 among the 133 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 114 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Southwest Energy has realized below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. SWN's metric for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Southwest Energy places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure SWN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $3.85 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, SWN currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.