Adobe Systems (ADBE) a Strong Buy This Week

The Strong Buy for Adobe Systems (ADBE) this week is based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. The Strong Buy recommendation for Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stands out more as a result of being a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well above average in attractiveness. Aspects of this recommendation include a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile. ADBE has maintained this ranking for 10 months.

With a $102.6 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Packaged Software, and in the top decile of sector group, Technology Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 6 among the 83 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 20 among the 322 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector, and number 115 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 24 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

ADBE has attained well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. ADBE's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Adobe Systems places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ADBE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $208.82 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ADBE currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.