Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a Hold at recent price of $11.68, on Anemic Industry Group Rank

Being in a sector and an industry group that are ranked above average in attractiveness are factors in Advanced Micro Devices Inc's (NASDAQ:AMD) Hold recommendation which may have had positive impact. Reasons for this recommendation include a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average, analytical scores that are near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the third quarter, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third. Portfolio Grader currently ranks AMD as a Hold. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AMD has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

The company is a component of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 374 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. AMD's market value is $10.9 billion which falls in the upper half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for AMD puts it 42 among the 62 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 47 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Advanced Micro Devices has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AMD's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Advanced Micro Devices places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AMD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $11.68 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AMD currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

