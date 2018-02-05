Adverse Earnings Momentum Make General Electric (GE) a Strong Sell at recent price of $15.64

Portfolio Grader currently ranks General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) a Strong Sell. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GE has had from Portfolio Grader for 6 months. The Strong Sell recommendation for General Electric Co is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary which generated conclusions that were above average in 1 area: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness; and produced below average results in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scores that are well below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is among the least attractive.

The company is a $135.6 billion in market value component of the Industrial Conglomerates GICS industry group where GE's Portfolio Grader score ranks 14 within the 14 companies in this industry group. GE is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 278 among the 279 companies in the sector of its Producer Manufacturing sector and 4,611 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Producer Manufacturing sector is ranked number 11 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 32 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

General Electric has received below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GE's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GE's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, General Electric places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures GE's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $15.64 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, GE currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.