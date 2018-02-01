AES (AES) a Hold at recent price of $11.56, on Weak Earnings Visibility

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) is ranked as a Hold using the analytical processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool evaluates stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical. AES has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Sell to a Hold. AES Corp's Hold recommendation is a result of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were below average results in 4 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, analytical scores that are below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average; and produced above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness.

The company ranks in the top half of its industry group, Electric Utilities, and in the top half of its sector group, Utilities, with a market value of $7.7 billion.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 14 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

AES has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is much better than average, while the score for earnings surprises is much worse than average. AES's grades for return on equity and cash flow are strikingly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give AES a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures AES's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AES's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $11.56 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AES currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.