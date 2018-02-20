Alphabet (GOOG) a Hold at $1094.8 based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. The Hold recommendation for Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ:GOOG) needs to be evaluated from the perspective of being a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated well above average in attractiveness. Reasons for this recommendation include analytical scoring that is below average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is much better than average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GOOG has had from Portfolio Grader for 6 months.

The company is a component of the 91 company Internet Software/Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 321 company GICS Technology Services sector. GOOG's market value is $760.6 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for GOOG by Portfolio Grader places it 54 among the 91 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 29 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Alphabet has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

GOOG's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GOOG's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Alphabet's fundamental scores give GOOG a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges GOOG's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GOOG's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $1094.8 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, GOOG currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.