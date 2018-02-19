Alphabet (GOOG) a Hold at $1094.8 based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. The calculus for Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hold recommendation is grounded on a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the middle third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is much better than average, and an analytical score that is below average. Being in of an industry group and sector that are rated well above average in attractiveness are factors that may have positively impacted GOOG's Hold recommendation. GOOG has maintained this ranking for 6 months.

GOOG is a $760.6 billion in market value constituent of the Internet Software/Services GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GOOG puts it 54 among the 91 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position. GOOG is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 196 among the 321 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector and 1,960 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 29 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Alphabet has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GOOG's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Alphabet places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view GOOG's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of GOOG's shares based on the recent $1094.8 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.