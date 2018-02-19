Amazon.com (AMZN) a Strong Buy at $1448.69 based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. The Strong Buy recommendation for Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) resulted from a proprietary process of evaluation which yielded outcomes that were above average in 5 areas: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive and analytical scoring that is near average; and produced below average conclusions in 1 area: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness. AMZN has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

AMZN is a $701.2 billion in market value component of the Internet Retail GICS industry group where AMZN's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 within the 14 companies in this industry group. AMZN is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 5 among the 149 companies in the sector of its Retail Trade sector and 87 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Retail Trade sector is ranked number 14 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Retail industry group is ranked 40 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Amazon.com has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

AMZN's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. AMZN's grade for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Amazon.com places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge AMZN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of AMZN's shares based on the recent $1448.69 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.