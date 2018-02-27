Amazon.com (AMZN) a Strong Buy at $1521.95

Amazon.com (AMZN) remains a Strong Buy this week based on the latest analysis, and comparative pricing of its shares. Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Strong Buy recommendation is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 5 areas: an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top decile, ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is very attractive and analytical scores that are near average; and produced below average conclusions in 1 area: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness. AMZN has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

As one of the 149 companies in the GICS Retail Trade sector AMZN is a constituent of the 14 company Internet Retail GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of AMZN is $736.6 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks AMZN 1 within the 14 companies in this industry group.

The Retail Trade sector is ranked number 14 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Retail industry group is ranked 37 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Amazon.com has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. AMZN's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Amazon.com's fundamental scores give AMZN a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view AMZN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $1521.95 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, AMZN currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.