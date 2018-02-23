Amazon Faces Pressure to Drop NRA Streaming Channel

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is facing pressure from Hollywood activists to drop its National Rifle Association (NRA) streaming channel, NRA TV.

Source: Amazon

Actors and producers Alyssa Milano, Warren Leight, Amy Hargreaves, Ally Walker, Evan Handler, Tara Strong and Misha Collins have been pushing this initiative under the hashtage #StopNRAmazon, which started trending on Twitter today.

The move comes a week after the Parkland, FL school shooting that claimed 17 lives, leading many of the nation’s most vocal gun advocates to lay low at this time. Recent footage showed that an armed deputy waited outside the school as the shooting took place, leading some to believe that added security and guns in schools don’t improve the situation.

“The only way to really begin to chip away at the power that the NRA holds over our country, and perhaps even our democracy, is to begin to almost shame companies that are in partnership with the NRA,” Milano told Deadline.

The New York Times reported that the NRA spends a good chunk of change — roughly $35.5 million in recent years based on public tax records — for programs that help push gun products, including NRATV. The show has more than 30 original series with the likes of NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, editor of Breitbart.

News outlets have also come under fire as critics have accused them of exploiting these tragedies, which boosts their ratings considerably.

AMZN stock gained 0.4% on Friday.