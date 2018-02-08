Amazon Prime Offers Free Whole Foods Delivery

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is offering free delivery of goods from Whole Foods to Amazon Prime members.

The offer allows Amazon Prime members to order goods from Whole Foods and have them show up at their homes within two hours. However, the current offer is only available in select areas. This includes Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach.

Amazon Prime members can order “organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples,” from Whole Foods and have the items delivered. AMZN also notes that select alcohols are also available for free two-hour delivery.

Those that live in the areas where Whole Foods delivery is available can make orders every day of the week. However, the Amazon Prime members will have to make sure that they make their orders between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Amazon Prime members that don’t want to wait for the free two-hour delivery also have a one-hour option available to them. However, this one will cost them $7.99 in shipping and they must order at least $35 worth of goods first.

“We’re happy to bring our customers the convenience of free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and access to thousands of natural and organic groceries and locally sourced favorites,” John Mackey, Whole Foods cofounder and CEO, said in a statement. “Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers’ lives even easier.”

Orders from Whole Foods can be made via the Amazon Prime Now mobile apps and from the online retailer’s website.

