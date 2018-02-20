How Amazon Prime Users Can Get a 5% Discount at Whole Foods

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has added a new perk that will encourage Prime subscribers to head over to Whole Foods for all their grocery needs.

The e-commerce giant is rewarding those who shop at Whole Foods — which Amazon bought back in the summer of 2017 — as shoppers who use the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card at the grocer will be rewarded with 5% cash back on all purchases.

The company’s initiative kicks off Tuesday, and the company will also reward cardholders who aren’t members of the $99 a year Amazon Prime subscription service with 3% cash back. The retailer already has the same offer for cash back rewards to cardholders who purchase items on their website.

Plus, they also get 2% back at restaurants and gas stations and 1% back on all other purchases. “We are excited to launch the Amazon Rewards Visa Card in our stores, offering benefits to our customers on all of their purchases at Whole Foods Market,” said Whole Foods CEO John Mackey in a release.

Just last week, Amazon announced that those who order Whole Foods groceries online in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach will get free, two-hour delivery as part of the retailer’s initiative to help push the grocery store it acquired to customers. The retailer paid $13.7 billion last summer for Whole Foods.

The delivery plan is slated to be rolled out nationwide later this year.

AMZN stock is up more than 2.1% Tuesday.