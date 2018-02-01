Ambev (ABEV) a Buy at recent price of $6.87, on High-Level Sales Growth

The current recommendation of Buy for Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) has been derived by using Portfolio Grader's algorithmic stock evaluator. This analytical tool evaluates stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative algorithmic. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months. Ambev SA's Buy recommendation is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 1 area: analytical scores that are below average.

The company is a $108.4 billion in market value constituent of the Beverages: Alcoholic GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ABEV puts it 8 among the 18 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position. ABEV is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 55 among the 155 companies in the sector of its Consumer Non-Durables sector and 1,218 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Non-Durables sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages: Alcoholic industry group is ranked 9 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

ABEV has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings momentum and earnings surprises that are materially better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is much worse than average. ABEV's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Ambev a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view ABEV's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $6.87 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ABEV currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.