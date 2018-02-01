Analysis of Quant Score Keep Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) a Sell at recent price of $6.85

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) a Sell. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CLF has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc's Sell recommendation is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced results that were above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and analytical scores that are near average; and produced below average outcomes in 4 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the third quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is below average.

The company is one of 25 companies within the Steel GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 151 company GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector. The market value of CLF is $2.3 billion which falls in the bottom half of its industry group The ranking for CLF by Portfolio Grader places it 16 among the 25 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 8 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 106 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores realized by CLF are average or below-average scores in 3 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

CLF's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. CLF's scores for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. Cleveland-Cliffs' fundamental scores give CLF a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CLF's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of CLF's shares based on the recent $6.85 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.