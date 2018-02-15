Analytics for Industry Group Rank Make Oasis Petroleum (OAS) a Sell at recent price of $8.07

Oasis Petroleum Inc's (NYSE:OAS) current Sell recommendation is grounded on a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive, analytical scores that are near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the third quarter, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average. The recommendation for OAS is adversely affected by being a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well below average in attractiveness. Portfolio Grader currently ranks OAS as a Sell. With unique fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking OAS has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

With a $1.9 billion market value, OAS ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Oil & Gas Production, and in the top half of its sector group, Energy Minerals, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for OAS puts it 88 among the 134 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 133 among the 187 companies in the sector of its Energy Minerals sector, and number 3,822 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 19 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 117 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores received by OAS are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

OAS's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. OAS's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Oasis Petroleum a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge OAS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of OAS's shares based on the recent $8.07 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.