Anemic Earnings Growth Restrict Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Rating

Currently, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has a Hold using the Portfolio Grader algorithmic stock evaluator. This analytical tool researches stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative algorithmic. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ERIC has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson's Hold recommendation is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 1 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness; and produced below average results in 5 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, analytical scores that are below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average.

The company is one of the 374 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector and is a constituent of the 55 company Telecommunications Equipment GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of ERIC is $20.9 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for ERIC puts it 32 among the 55 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Telecommunications Equipment industry group is ranked 86 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions, and earnings surprises that are much worse than average and a score for earnings momentum that is better than average. ERIC's score for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson's fundamental scores give ERIC a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ERIC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $6.44 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ERIC currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

