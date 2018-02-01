Anemic Quant Score Hamper Old Republic International (ORI) Rating

Factors in Old Republic International Corp's (NYSE:ORI) current Hold recommendation is a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average, analytical scoring that is above average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top third. The company's recommendation may have been adversely affected by being in a sector and an industry group that are rated below average in attractiveness. The a Hold rating for ORI is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

As one of the 990 companies in the GICS Finance sector the company is a member of the 55 company Property/Casualty Insurance GICS industry group within this sector. ORI has a market value of $5.9 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ORI puts it 15 among the 55 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 16 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Property/Casualty Insurance industry group is ranked 114 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Old Republic International has realized above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 1 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. ORI's scores for return on equity and cash flow are better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Old Republic International places in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ORI's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of ORI's shares based on the recent $21.49 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.