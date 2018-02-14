Anemic Sales Growth Drop GNC Holdings (GNC) to Sell at recent price of $4.95

Currently, GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) has a Sell using the analytical processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week. GNC Holdings Inc's Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold to Sell, is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 1 area: ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half; and produced below average outcomes in 5 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the third quarter, analytical scoring that is near average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average.

GNC is a $0.3 billion in market value member of the Food Retail GICS industry group where GNC's current Portfolio Grader score places it 5 among the 11 companies in this industry group. GNC is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 100 among the 148 companies in the sector of its Retail Trade sector and 3,318 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Food Retail industry group is ranked 118 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company has earned average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. GNC's scores for return on equity and cash flow are appreciably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give GNC Holdings a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure GNC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of GNC's shares based on the recent $4.95 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.