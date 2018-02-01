DOLLARMAMA: Applebee’s Is at it Again With $1 Bahama Mamas

DineEquity Inc’s (NYSE: DIN ) Applebee’s is selling its own special version of Bahama Mamas with its DOLLARMAMA.

The new DOLLARMAMA drink from Applebee’s is made with white rum and a mix of pineapple, lime and orange juices, as well as an extra hint of coconut and cherry. The company is offering the drink all through February to give its customers the feeling of a summer vacation.

Applebee’s says that it will be selling the DOLLARMAMA every day at all of its participating locations in the U.S. Customers can order the drink from opening to close. However, the drink is only available for customers that are dining in. They also must be 21 years of age or older.

If the name of the Applebee’s DOLLARMAMA didn’t already give it away, the restaurant chain is only charging $1 for each of the drinks that a customer orders. It also reminds its customers to drink responsibly.

“We’re proud to introduce our own unique twist on the popular Bahama Mama drink to our guests,” Patrick Kirk, Vice President of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s, said in a statement. “We know Applebee’s fans are going to love the tropical fruit flavors of the new recipe we created just for the DOLLARMAMATM. For $1 you can experience the perfect winter getaway in a glass.”

This isn’t the first time that Applebee’s has offered a special $1 drink to its customers. Back in December of last year the chain was selling $1 Long Island Iced Teas, which it called the Dollar L.I.T. Prior to this, it was selling $1 margaritas in October.

